Last updated on .From the section National League

Southend's Roots Hall Stadium was due to host Bromley on 2 January

Southend United's match against Bromley on Sunday, 2 January has been postponed due to "additional" cases of Covid-19 within the Shrimpers' squad.

The National League fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

This is Southend's second successive postponed fixture after their match against Barnet on 28 December was also called off due to Covid cases.

Southend drew 1-1 away at Bromley in the National League on Boxing Day and are 20th in the table.