Brighton's deals for Julia Zigiotti Olme (left) and Emma Kullberg are subject to international clearance

Women's Super League side Brighton have signed Sweden internationals Emma Kullberg and Julia Zigiotti Olme.

Both left Swedish club BK Hacken in November and join Brighton on deals that run until the end of 2022-23.

Defender Kullberg, 30, joins the Seagulls after just one season with Hacken, while 24-year-old midfielder Zigiotti Olme spent three campaigns with the Gothenburg club.

Brighton boss Hope Powell said they will be "a really big asset".

Kullberg, who made her Sweden debut in 2019, was part of the side that reached the final of the Tokyo Olympics last summer, when they were beaten by Canada.

Zigiotti Olme earned her fist senior cap in 2018 and played at the 2019 World Cup.

They helped Hacken though Women's Champions League qualifying this season to reach the group stage of Europe's top club competition.

"They are both talented, athletic and versatile players with lots of experience at domestic and international level," Powell said.

"They are really keen to play in England, they are ready for the challenge of competing in one of the strongest domestic leagues in the world."

Brighton are fifth in the WSL after nine games. Their first match after the festive break is against Manchester City on 9 January.