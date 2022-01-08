Accrington Stanley v Milton Keynes Dons

AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|17
|28
|50
|2
|Sunderland
|24
|15
|4
|5
|47
|26
|21
|49
|3
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|20
|45
|4
|Wycombe
|24
|13
|6
|5
|37
|27
|10
|45
|5
|Oxford Utd
|24
|12
|7
|5
|40
|25
|15
|43
|6
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|13
|43
|7
|MK Dons
|23
|11
|6
|6
|42
|29
|13
|39
|8
|Portsmouth
|23
|10
|7
|6
|28
|22
|6
|37
|9
|Sheff Wed
|24
|9
|10
|5
|30
|27
|3
|37
|10
|Accrington
|24
|10
|4
|10
|30
|39
|-9
|34
|11
|Ipswich
|24
|8
|8
|8
|39
|34
|5
|32
|12
|Burton
|23
|9
|4
|10
|28
|29
|-1
|31
|13
|Charlton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|30
|29
|1
|29
|14
|Shrewsbury
|25
|8
|5
|12
|26
|29
|-3
|29
|15
|Cheltenham
|24
|7
|8
|9
|30
|43
|-13
|29
|16
|Cambridge
|24
|6
|9
|9
|32
|38
|-6
|27
|17
|Bolton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30
|35
|-5
|26
|18
|Wimbledon
|21
|6
|7
|8
|30
|35
|-5
|25
|19
|Morecambe
|24
|6
|5
|13
|34
|49
|-15
|23
|20
|Fleetwood
|23
|5
|7
|11
|36
|43
|-7
|22
|21
|Lincoln City
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|31
|-7
|22
|22
|Gillingham
|23
|3
|9
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|18
|23
|Crewe
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|43
|-21
|18
|24
|Doncaster
|23
|4
|4
|15
|16
|43
|-27
|16
