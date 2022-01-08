Oldham Athletic v Sutton United

OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|22
|14
|6
|2
|45
|20
|25
|48
|2
|Northampton
|22
|12
|4
|6
|31
|22
|9
|40
|3
|Sutton United
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|7
|39
|4
|Tranmere
|22
|11
|5
|6
|20
|14
|6
|38
|5
|Swindon
|22
|10
|7
|5
|34
|26
|8
|37
|6
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|12
|35
|7
|Newport
|23
|9
|8
|6
|38
|32
|6
|35
|8
|Exeter
|23
|8
|10
|5
|33
|26
|7
|34
|9
|Mansfield
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|-1
|32
|10
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|16
|31
|11
|Harrogate
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|4
|30
|12
|Bradford
|22
|6
|11
|5
|29
|26
|3
|29
|13
|Walsall
|22
|7
|8
|7
|28
|27
|1
|29
|14
|Crawley
|21
|8
|4
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|28
|15
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|4
|11
|24
|34
|-10
|28
|16
|Salford
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|21
|3
|27
|17
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|0
|27
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|-6
|26
|19
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|23
|28
|-5
|23
|20
|Colchester
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|28
|-11
|22
|21
|Carlisle
|22
|5
|7
|10
|16
|29
|-13
|22
|22
|Stevenage
|23
|4
|8
|11
|16
|36
|-20
|20
|23
|Scunthorpe
|23
|3
|10
|10
|19
|38
|-19
|19
|24
|Oldham
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|39
|-17
|18
