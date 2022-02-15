League Two
ExeterExeter City19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dawson
  • 26Sweeney
  • 6Stubbs
  • 39Diabate
  • 2Caprice
  • 4Atangana
  • 8Collins
  • 3Sparkes
  • 7Jay
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 11Amond
  • 12Key
  • 14Dieng
  • 17Taylor
  • 27Grounds
  • 31Coley
  • 40Brown

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Legge
  • 5Smith
  • 3Page
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 21Diamond
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Sheron
  • 17Kerry
  • 19Austerfield
  • 22Diarra
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere31167833211255
3Northampton30157835251052
4Exeter291311541271450
5Sutton United30148845351050
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Bradford3191393636040
12Crawley30117123741-440
13Harrogate29108114444038
14Bristol Rovers28108103639-338
15Hartlepool29107122938-937
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
