TorquayTorquay United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield20127138162243
2Halifax21125433181541
3Wrexham22116539231639
4Boreham Wood19116228131539
5Dag & Red22122843271638
6Notts County20115436231338
7Bromley21115536241238
8Stockport20113635231236
9Solihull Moors2110652821736
10Grimsby20103732221033
11Yeovil209472120131
12Eastleigh209472627-131
13Torquay2293103435-130
14Woking2291123636028
15Barnet207582431-726
16Altrincham2174103437-325
17Aldershot2273122736-924
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Maidenhead United1953112038-1818
20Southend1944111631-1516
21Weymouth2043132341-1815
22King's Lynn2032151741-2411
23Dover2204181851-33-8
