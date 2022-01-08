Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hamilton
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLean
- 16Hynes
- 10Lyon
- 8Blues
- 7Oliver
- 3Strapp
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 6Jacobs
- 9Muirhead
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Dunfermline
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 5Donaldson
- 4Martin
- 3Edwards
- 16Pybus
- 18Allan
- 21Lawless
- 11Dow
- 26Todd
- 14McCann
Substitutes
- 6MacDonald
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
- 22Jones
- 28Cole
- 29Mehmet
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 429
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).
Gavin Reilly (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Ledger (Morton).
Attempt saved. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Attempt saved. Alan Lithgow (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.