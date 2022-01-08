Queen of the South v Kilmarnock

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Rae
- 22Johnston
- 13Debayo
- 16East
- 3CooperBooked at 35mins
- 7Paton
- 20Nditi
- 15McGrory
- 8Todd
- 10Connelly
- 49Soares Junior
Substitutes
- 9Roy
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 14Liddle
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 30Cowie
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 5Murray
- 6Stokes
- 29Burke
- 7McKenzie
- 4McGinn
- 19Polworth
- 3Haunstrup
- 9Shaw
- 10Robinson
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 11Armstrong
- 15Murray
- 16Hendry
- 18Waters
- 21Doyle
- 24McGowan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South).
Foul by Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock).
Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.
Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Johnston (Queen of the South).
Hand ball by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).