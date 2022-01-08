Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0KilmarnockKilmarnock0

Queen of the South v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Rae
  • 22Johnston
  • 13Debayo
  • 16East
  • 3CooperBooked at 35mins
  • 7Paton
  • 20Nditi
  • 15McGrory
  • 8Todd
  • 10Connelly
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 9Roy
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 14Liddle
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 5Murray
  • 6Stokes
  • 29Burke
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4McGinn
  • 19Polworth
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 9Shaw
  • 10Robinson

Substitutes

  • 8Alston
  • 11Armstrong
  • 15Murray
  • 16Hendry
  • 18Waters
  • 21Doyle
  • 24McGowan
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Booking

    Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Euan Murray.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Max Johnston.

  18. Post update

    Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Max Johnston (Queen of the South).

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport