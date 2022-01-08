Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Hilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 26Redfern
  • 6Hamilton
  • 2Virtanen
  • 27Shiels
  • 11Smith
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter

Substitutes

  • 4Stirling
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 21Munro
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
  • 37McGinn

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Foster
  • 18Akinola
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 6Turner
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Docherty
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 10Rudden
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 12Stone
  • 14Gordon
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Murray
  • 19MacIver
  • 33Hendrie
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Marley Redfern.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical).

  3. Post update

    Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).

  5. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).

  7. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Joe Hilton.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Miko Virtanen (Hamilton Academical).

  17. Post update

    Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).

  19. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).

