Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 3-4-3
- 23Hilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'Reilly
- 26Redfern
- 6Hamilton
- 2Virtanen
- 27Shiels
- 11Smith
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
Substitutes
- 4Stirling
- 18Mimnaugh
- 21Munro
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- 37McGinn
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 2Foster
- 18Akinola
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 6Turner
- 22Crawford
- 23Docherty
- 7Tiffoney
- 10Rudden
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 12Stone
- 14Gordon
- 16McKenna
- 17Murray
- 19MacIver
- 33Hendrie
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical).
Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical).
Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Joe Hilton.
Attempt saved. Zak Rudden (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical).
Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Miko Virtanen (Hamilton Academical).
Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical).
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle).