Ayr United v Arbroath

Line-ups
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 5McGinty
- 15Baird
- 3Reading
- 14Maxwell
- 4Muirhead
- 6Murdoch
- 18Chalmers
- 7Moffat
- 22McKenzie
Substitutes
- 10O'Connor
- 17McAllister
- 21Albinson
- 25Ecrepont
- 30Bryden
Arbroath
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gaston
- 7Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 28Craigen
- 12Stewart
- 20Hamilton
- 17Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Low
- 9Hilson
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).
James Craigen (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Reading.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).
Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Patrick Reading (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0. James Maxwell (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
James Maxwell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean McGinty.
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).