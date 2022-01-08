Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United1ArbroathArbroath0

Ayr United v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 5McGinty
  • 15Baird
  • 3Reading
  • 14Maxwell
  • 4Muirhead
  • 6Murdoch
  • 18Chalmers
  • 7Moffat
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 10O'Connor
  • 17McAllister
  • 21Albinson
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 30Bryden

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 12Stewart
  • 20Hamilton
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  2. Post update

    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mark McKenzie (Ayr United).

  4. Post update

    James Craigen (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  7. Post update

    Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Reading (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 1, Arbroath 0. James Maxwell (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    James Maxwell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Hamilton.

  19. Post update

    Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport