Scottish League One
ClydeClyde0Cove RangersCove Rangers0

Clyde v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Parry
  • 5Rumsby
  • 26Elsdon
  • 12Docherty
  • 20Page
  • 4Gomis
  • 14Nicoll
  • 3Livingstone
  • 11Love
  • 17Jones
  • 23Andrew

Substitutes

  • 2Mortimer
  • 6Balatoni
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 18Trialist
  • 19Munro
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 24Tade

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McKenzie
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 3MilneBooked at 22mins
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 15Anderson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 13McAllister
  • 20Leitch

Substitutes

  • 10Masson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 18Robertson
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Blair Yule.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ryan Strachan.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Shay Logan.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

  5. Post update

    Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Adam Livingstone (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).

  8. Booking

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Page (Clyde).

  11. Post update

    Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Mark Docherty (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Robbie Leitch (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

  18. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rob Jones (Clyde).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21135342192344
2Montrose21109235161939
3Airdrieonians20122632221038
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Falkirk197482328-525
6Clyde196672333-1024
7Peterhead2064102832-422
8Alloa205692633-721
9Dumbarton2053122540-1518
10East Fife2034132145-2413
View full Scottish League One table

