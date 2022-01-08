Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk2DumbartonDumbarton0

Falkirk v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Martin
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Hall
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 22McKay
  • 6Miller
  • 11McGuffie
  • 15McCann
  • 7Morrison
  • 19Dowds
  • 21Telfer

Substitutes

  • 10Nesbitt
  • 14Wilson
  • 16Ross
  • 17Keena
  • 18Ompreon
  • 25Lemon
  • 31Cowie

Dumbarton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 8Geggan
  • 4Lynch
  • 5Buchanan
  • 22B
  • 6Carswell
  • 18Paton
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 7Duthie
  • 11MacLean
  • 9Orsi

Substitutes

  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Muir
  • 21O'Neil
  • 24Maley
  • 25Schiavone
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Gary Miller (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Leon McCann.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conner Duthie (Dumbarton).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Falkirk 2, Dumbarton 0. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Falkirk 1, Dumbarton 0. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ben Hall.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ben Hall.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad McKay (Falkirk) header from very close range is too high following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21135342192344
2Montrose21109235161939
3Airdrieonians20122632221038
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Falkirk197482328-525
6Clyde196672333-1024
7Peterhead2064102832-422
8Alloa205692633-721
9Dumbarton2053122540-1518
10East Fife2034132145-2413
