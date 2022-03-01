Queen's Park v Peterhead

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Peterhead 0. Bob McHugh (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Smith.
Queen's ParkQueen's Park1PeterheadPeterhead0
Formation 4-2-3-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|27
|16
|8
|3
|51
|24
|27
|56
|2
|Airdrieonians
|27
|15
|6
|6
|46
|30
|16
|51
|3
|Montrose
|27
|12
|11
|4
|42
|25
|17
|47
|4
|Queen's Park
|27
|8
|15
|4
|40
|26
|14
|39
|5
|Falkirk
|27
|10
|6
|11
|40
|40
|0
|36
|6
|Clyde
|27
|7
|11
|9
|32
|44
|-12
|32
|7
|Alloa
|27
|7
|8
|12
|35
|46
|-11
|29
|8
|Peterhead
|27
|7
|7
|13
|34
|40
|-6
|28
|9
|Dumbarton
|27
|7
|5
|15
|40
|56
|-16
|26
|10
|East Fife
|27
|4
|7
|16
|26
|55
|-29
|19