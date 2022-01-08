Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians2East FifeEast Fife0

Airdrieonians v East Fife

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 7McCabe
  • 2McInroy
  • 8Agnew
  • 24McGill
  • 10Easton
  • 21Frizzell
  • 14Allan
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Quitongo
  • 4Kerr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 12Ritchie
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker

East Fife

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Mercer
  • 17Steele
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 20Blair
  • 6McManus
  • 7Denholm
  • 9Wallace
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 14Watt
  • 15Semple
  • 16Healy
  • 18Newton
  • 19Higgins
  • 21Smith
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Blair (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Aaron Steele.

  3. Post update

    Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Blair (East Fife).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Allan (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Steele (East Fife).

  7. Post update

    Kerr McInroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 2, East Fife 0. Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Allan.

  10. Post update

    Craig Watson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Airdrieonians 1, East Fife 0. Jordan Allan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21135342192344
2Montrose21109235161939
3Airdrieonians20122632221038
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Falkirk197482328-525
6Clyde196672333-1024
7Peterhead2064102832-422
8Alloa205692633-721
9Dumbarton2053122540-1518
10East Fife2034132145-2413
