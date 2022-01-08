Montrose v Alloa Athletic

Goal! Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 24Gardyne
- 8WatsonSubstituted forCallaghanat 45'minutes
- 6Masson
- 20Ballantyne
- 18Simpson
- 11Lyons
Substitutes
- 9Keatings
- 12Antoniazzi
- 15Campbell
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 21Matthews
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 16King
- 19Niang
- 11Boyd
- 22Henderson
- 7Cawley
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 9Armour
- 10Trouten
- 17Armstrong
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away11
Live Text
Goal!
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic).
Elijah Simpson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam King (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).
Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Paul Watson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 0, Alloa Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 0, Alloa Athletic 1.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Robertson.
Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Seán Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Mark Durnan.