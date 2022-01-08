Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose1AlloaAlloa Athletic1

Montrose v Alloa Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 24Gardyne
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forCallaghanat 45'minutes
  • 6Masson
  • 20Ballantyne
  • 18Simpson
  • 11Lyons

Substitutes

  • 9Keatings
  • 12Antoniazzi
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Matthews

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 16King
  • 19Niang
  • 11Boyd
  • 22Henderson
  • 7Cawley
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 9Armour
  • 10Trouten
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away11

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Elijah Simpson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam King (Alloa Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Ballantyne II (Montrose).

  7. Post update

    Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Paul Watson.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Montrose 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Montrose 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Montrose 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Robertson.

  12. Post update

    Paul Watson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Seán Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21135342192344
2Montrose21109236171939
3Airdrieonians20122633221138
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Falkirk197482428-425
6Clyde196672333-1024
7Peterhead2064102832-422
8Alloa205692734-721
9Dumbarton2053122541-1618
10East Fife2034132146-2513
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories