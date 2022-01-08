Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2

Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McGurn
  • 3Glass
  • 5Barr
  • 6Todd
  • 4Thomson
  • 8Morrison
  • 7Hutton
  • 11Buchanan
  • 2Mullen
  • 9BarrowmanSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
  • 10Barr

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14O'Connor
  • 15Miller
  • 16Coulson
  • 18Buchanan
  • 19Clarke

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Steele
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Clark
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Hunter
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Purdue
  • 16McCartney
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Docherty
  • 19Anderson
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
243

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).

  2. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Wallace.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

  10. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 1. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Hunter.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

  15. Post update

    Bobby Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

