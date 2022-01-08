Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Foul by Craig Thomson (Cowdenbeath).
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McGurn
- 3Glass
- 5Barr
- 6Todd
- 4Thomson
- 8Morrison
- 7Hutton
- 11Buchanan
- 2Mullen
- 9BarrowmanSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
- 10Barr
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14O'Connor
- 15Miller
- 16Coulson
- 18Buchanan
- 19Clarke
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Steele
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Clark
- 11Johnston
- 8Hunter
- 4Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Fleming
- 15Purdue
- 16McCartney
- 17Lowdon
- 18Docherty
- 19Anderson
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 243
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 2. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Wallace.
Attempt saved. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, Annan Athletic 1. Liam Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Lewis Hunter.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Bobby Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt saved. Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.