Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir

Attempt missed. Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 3Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 4McGowan
- 7Wilson
- 8Wilson
- 6Malcolm
- 11Reilly
- 10Dolan
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 14A
- 15McVey
- 16Jack
- 17Smith
- 18Wilson
- 19B
- 20Roberts
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 15Corbett
- 4Tapping
- 5Crighton
- 2Lyon
- 6Wedderburn
- 24Jamieson
- 14Christie
- 7Forbes
- 25MillerBooked at 45mins
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 11Brown
- 12Lyon
- 17Anderson
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 22Tierney
- 23Moreland
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Live Text
Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1.
Booking
Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.