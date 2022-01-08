Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1

Albion Rovers v Stenhousemuir

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 3Fernie
  • 5Fagan
  • 4McGowan
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Malcolm
  • 11Reilly
  • 10Dolan
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 12Byrne
  • 14A
  • 15McVey
  • 16Jack
  • 17Smith
  • 18Wilson
  • 19B
  • 20Roberts

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 15Corbett
  • 4Tapping
  • 5Crighton
  • 2Lyon
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 24Jamieson
  • 14Christie
  • 7Forbes
  • 25MillerBooked at 45mins
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 17Anderson
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Tierney
  • 23Moreland
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Stenhousemuir 1.

  9. Booking

    Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Orr (Stenhousemuir).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories