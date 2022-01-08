Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19MunroBooked at 19mins
- 4Anderson
- 3Strachan
- 10SlaterBooked at 30mins
- 20Harkins
- 11Anderson
- 22MooreSubstituted forThomasat 45+1'minutes
- 24Crossan
- 18Shepherd
Substitutes
- 6Whyte
- 12Doris
- 14Thomas
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- 25Fisher
Stranraer
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Baker
- 22McIntosh
- 15RossBooked at 36mins
- 5Sonkur
- 23Smith
- 8Gallagher
- 2Robertson
- 11Woods
- 14Walker
- 20Yates
- 10Watson
Substitutes
- 6Brady
- 7Muir
- 12Hamill
- 16Hawkshaw
- 18Irving
- 24Duffy
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).
Post update
Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paul Woods (Stranraer).
Second Half
Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Archie Thomas replaces Callum Moore.
Half Time
First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Luke Strachan.
Post update
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 1. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Paul Woods (Stranraer) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Craig Ross (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Ross (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Broque Watson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).