Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic1StranraerStranraer1

Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19MunroBooked at 19mins
  • 4Anderson
  • 3Strachan
  • 10SlaterBooked at 30mins
  • 20Harkins
  • 11Anderson
  • 22MooreSubstituted forThomasat 45+1'minutes
  • 24Crossan
  • 18Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 6Whyte
  • 12Doris
  • 14Thomas
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
  • 25Fisher

Stranraer

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Baker
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15RossBooked at 36mins
  • 5Sonkur
  • 23Smith
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2Robertson
  • 11Woods
  • 14Walker
  • 20Yates
  • 10Watson

Substitutes

  • 6Brady
  • 7Muir
  • 12Hamill
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 18Irving
  • 24Duffy
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Grant Gallagher (Stranraer).

  3. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Paul Woods (Stranraer).

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 1.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Archie Thomas replaces Callum Moore.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 1.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean McIntosh (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Luke Strachan.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 1. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Paul Woods (Stranraer) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Craig Ross (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Craig Ross (Stranraer).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 0, Stranraer 1. Josh Walker (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Broque Watson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Yates (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Booking

    Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories