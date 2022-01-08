Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts3

Stirling Albion v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Currie
  • 4Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 6McNiff
  • 2McGeachieBooked at 72mins
  • 10GrantBooked at 63minsSubstituted forLeitchat 63'minutes
  • 8Roberts
  • 3WatsonSubstituted forHancockat 63'minutes
  • 7ScallySubstituted forHeaverat 75'minutes
  • 9CarrickSubstituted forMackinat 63'minutes
  • 11FlanaganSubstituted forMooreat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Greenhorn
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Law
  • 18Bikey
  • 19Leitch
  • 20Hancock
  • 23Mackin

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 16McNab
  • 4HillSubstituted forPhilpat 52'minutes
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 10BarjonasSubstituted forBlackat 15'minutes
  • 12Tidser
  • 8ReillySubstituted forClarkat 65'minutes
  • 7Cardle
  • 9AustinSubstituted forAgyemanat 65'minutes
  • 11Higginbotham

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 5Hooper
  • 14Philp
  • 15Finlayson
  • 19Clark
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi
  • 22Agyeman
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
483

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Kelty Hearts 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Kelty Hearts 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Harrison Clark.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts).

  7. Post update

    Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kieran Moore replaces Nathan Flanagan.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  12. Post update

    Martin McNiff (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Kelty Hearts 3. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas O'Ware.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Jack Leitch.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Heaver replaces Daniel Scally.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts).

  20. Post update

    Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

