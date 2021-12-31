Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Partick Thistle
Celtic are reportedly interested in Algerian international Zinedine Ferhat as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to continue his January recruitment drive. (Daily Record)
Rangers have made an enquiry about Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen, and also want Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville on loan. (Daily Mail - print edition)
Rangers and Nottingham Forrest have heightened their interest in Hearts defender John Souttar.(Scotsman)
Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic has been told he is free to find a new club, with St Mirren and Ross County credited with an interest in the former Hamilton man. (Scotsman)
Rangers are preparing to make a final contract offer to defender Connor Goldson.(Scotsman)
Rangers are on transfer alert after former manager Steven Gerrard revealed he has 'identified certain individuals' as he looks to make January signings for Aston Villa.(National)
Kenny McLean has told the Norwich boo-boys to lay off Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour and insists the whole squad need to raise their own game in the battle for English Premier League survival next year. (National)
Ian McCall admits Partick Thistle are bracing themselves for more offers for Zak Rudden after an approach from St Johnstone was rejected earlier this week. (National)