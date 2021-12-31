Jordan Davies has scored four goals in his last four appearances

Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the National League club.

Davies, 21, came through the academy at Wrexham before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2017.

He returned in the summer of 2020 and has become a first team regular.

"I think the project here is amazing and what can come from this in terms of the potential growth of the cub was an opportunity too good to turn down," Davies said.

"To help get the club promoted is my first target now personally and for the club, to get promotion would mean so much."

Davies' current deal was due to expire in the summer and manager Phil Parkinson is delighted to have retained the Wrexham-born player.

"It's really crucial for the club to sign our best young players up and make sure we keep them because we're trying to build something up both in the short-term and the long-term. We see Jordan as pivotal to that," said Parkinson.