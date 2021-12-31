Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Irish Premiership game between Coleraine and Warrenpoint Town has been postponed in line with the NI Football League's Covid Case policy.

The match is the only one of Saturday's six scheduled games to be called off.

Warrenpoint's previous fixture against Dungannon Swifts, which was due to take place on Monday, was also postponed.

Among the five remaining games set to take place on New Year's Day is Glentoran v Larne, which will be live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

That match at the Oval will kick off at 17:30 GMT.

The four 15:00 GMT kick-offs are - Ballymena Utd v Portadown, Crusaders v Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts v Linfield and Glenavon v Cliftonville.