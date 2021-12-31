Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Kieran Trippier has won 35 caps for England

Newcastle United have made a bid to sign England right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Talks are ongoing as Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks to make his first signing in the January transfer window.

Trippier, 31, has made 83 appearances for the Spanish club since joining for £20m from Tottenham in 2019.

Howe worked with Trippier during his time as Burnley manager, signing him from Manchester City in 2012 after a loan spell.

Trippier has said he would like to return to the Premier League and attracted the attention of Manchester United and Arsenal last summer, but neither met Atletico's £51m price tag.

Trippier, who was part of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer, helped Atletico win La Liga last season.

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League and have conceded 42 goals this season, the joint-highest in the top flight.

Sunday's match at Southampton has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Newcastle squad.

