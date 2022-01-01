Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Keinan Davis' one Villa appearance this season came as a substitute against Southampton in November

Aston Villa have loaned striker Keinan Davis to Nottingham Forest for the rest of the Championship season.

The 23-year-old has played just once for the Premier League club's first team in 2021-22, but has six goals in 86 in total for Villa.

Davis, who played for England up to Under-20 level, has played all across the forward line since coming through the ranks at Villa Park.

"It feels good to be here, especially early in the window," Davis said. external-link

"I can just hit the ground running and get going straight away. Forest are a big club who have won major European trophies and their history speaks for itself.

"I want to help improve the team, hopefully keep progressing along the way and see where we are at the end of season."

