The SPFL have agreed to requests from Partick Thistle and Queen's Park to postpone their games on Sunday following positive Covid-19 cases.

Partick were due to host Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship, with Queen's Park visiting Clyde in League 1.

It follows a request from Edinburgh City on Friday to have their League 2 clash with Albion Rovers postponed.

All three said they would not have enough players available.

An SPFL statement said: "The clubs do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixtures because of Covid cases. New dates for the matches will be confirmed in due course."