Dion Pereira had a spell on loan with National League side Yeovil Town earlier this season

Bradford City have signed forward Dion Pereira on loan from Championship side Luton Town until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old came through Watford's academy before joining MLS side Atlanta United in 2019, where he made 18 league appearances for the US club.

Following his release by Atlanta, he went on to join the Hatters in 2020.

"As soon as I touch the pitch, it is my opportunity to show the supporters what I can do and give everything for this club," he told the Bantams' website. external-link

