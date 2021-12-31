Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Josh March's appearances for Forest Green this season in League Two have almost entirely been from the bench

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards praised "hardest worker" Josh March as he scored his first league goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Stevenage.

With Rovers' strike duo of Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens scoring 29 goals so far in the league, March's game-time has been limited.

The Stevenage match was March's first League Two start this season.

The 24-year-old signed for Forest Green in 2020 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Harrogate Town.

"He works so hard for the team, his season has been very stop-start through no fault of his own," Edwards told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He's had one or two little injuries, he had Covid early on. He was one of the first in the group to get it early on pre-season time.

"And obviously our front two have just done great this season, he's found game time limited. But every day he's always the hardest-working player, always.

"He did that today and it was a fantastic goal."

The victory over Stevenage was Forest Green's first match since 11 December, after cases of Covid-19 within the squad caused their Boxing Day fixture against Newport County to be postponed.

The result means they have now moved seven points clear at the top of the table and remain unbeaten in their past 10 League Two matches.

"It was a really good result. First half, I think everyone will agree, it looked like we needed a game," Edwards continued.

"If we can keep fighting like that and especially showing some of the quality like we did - sometimes it was there in the first half as well, I thought there were some good moments with the ball."

"We know we've got some good players and if we keep working really hard for each other like that, we'll pick up some more points."