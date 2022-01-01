Last updated on .From the section West Brom

USA international Dike signed for MLS team Orlando City in 2020

Promotion-chasing West Brom have completed the signing of USA international striker Daryl Dike.

The 21-year-old joins the Baggies from Major League Soccer outfit Orlando City on a four-and-a-half year contract.

He joins for an undisclosed fee with the deal subject to international clearance.

Dike, capped eight times by his country, spent the second half of last season on loan at Barnsley under current West Brom boss Valerien Ismael.

"He was always our first target and priority," Ismael said. "There's a lot of teamwork that has gone into this deal.

"Dike has everything we need from the number nine position. He has energy, strength - he challenges defenders - and he scores goals."

As Dike has not played since 24 November, it is not anticipated he will be fit to be involved for West Brom for another fortnight when they travel to QPR on Saturday, 15 January.

He scored nine goals in 19 Championship appearances for Barnsley last season during his four-month spell at Oakwell as he helped the Tykes reach the play-off semi-finals.

