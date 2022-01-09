Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
CameroonCameroon0Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Burkina Faso

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Burkina Faso

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 22Onguéné
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 15Kunde
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 4Moukoudi
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 16Epassy
  • 20Ganago
  • 21Castelletto
  • 23Omossola
  • 27Léa Siliki
  • 28Neyou

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 25YagoBooked at 1mins
  • 5MaloBooked at 32mins
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 21Bayala
  • 15Tapsoba

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 7Traoré
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 13Nikièma
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Bandé
  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 26Botué
  • 27Nikiema
Referee:
Mustapha Ghorbal

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Bertrand Traoré.

  2. Booking

    Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso).

  5. Post update

    Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Issa Kaboré.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Cameroon 0, Burkina Faso 1. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Sangaré with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Jérôme Onguéné.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).

  12. Post update

    Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Steeve Yago.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).

  15. Post update

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).

  18. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).

  20. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burkina Faso11001013
2Cape Verde00000000
3Ethiopia00000000
4Cameroon100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea00000000
2Malawi00000000
3Senegal00000000
4Zimbabwe00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Comoros00000000
2Gabon00000000
3Ghana00000000
4Morocco00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt00000000
2Guinea-Bissau00000000
3Nigeria00000000
4Sudan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria00000000
2Ivory Coast00000000
3Equatorial Guinea00000000
4Sierra Leone00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia00000000
2Mali00000000
3Mauritania00000000
4Tunisia00000000
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

