Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Bertrand Traoré.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 22Onguéné
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 14Oum Gouet
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 15Kunde
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 4Moukoudi
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 16Epassy
- 20Ganago
- 21Castelletto
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 25YagoBooked at 1mins
- 5MaloBooked at 32mins
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 21Bayala
- 15Tapsoba
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 7Traoré
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 13Nikièma
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Bandé
- 23Ouédraogo
- 26Botué
- 27Nikiema
- Referee:
- Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Issa Kaboré.
Goal!
Goal! Cameroon 0, Burkina Faso 1. Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Sangaré with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Jérôme Onguéné.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).
Post update
Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Steeve Yago.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kunde (Cameroon).
Post update
Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Patrick Malo (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Oum Gouet (Cameroon).
Post update
Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.