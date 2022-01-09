The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Reading Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 9Eikeland
  • 10Dowie
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 36MacDonald
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 3Tierney
  • 22Plumptre
  • 14de Graaf
  • 8Pike
  • 18Barker
  • 27O'Brien
  • 19Grant
  • 23Purfield

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 12Goodwin
  • 16Gregory
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  12. Post update

    Gemma Evans (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  15. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Esmee de Graaf with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).

  19. Post update

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Gemma Evans tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113042625
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Man City Women105142518716
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11B'ham City Women11119526-214
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

