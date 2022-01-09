Reading Women v Leicester City Women

Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 14Cooper
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 51Troelsgaard
- 9Eikeland
- 10Dowie
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
- 36MacDonald
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 3Tierney
- 22Plumptre
- 14de Graaf
- 8Pike
- 18Barker
- 27O'Brien
- 19Grant
- 23Purfield
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 12Goodwin
- 16Gregory
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 1, Leicester City Women 0. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Post update
Gemma Evans (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Post update
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Esmee de Graaf with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).
Post update
Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Gemma Evans tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.