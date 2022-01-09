The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Birmingham City Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 11Pennock
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 14Finn
  • 12Smith
  • 17Quinn

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Ewens
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsley
  • 38Wildgoose

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 12Maanum
  • 15McCabe
  • 9Mead
  • 5Beattie
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11Miedema
  • 10Little

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 13Wälti
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 24Stenson
  • 29Goldie
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Mana Iwabuchi.

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women).

    Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

    Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Quinn with a through ball following a fast break.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113042625
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Man City Women105142518716
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11B'ham City Women11119526-214
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

