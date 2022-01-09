Birmingham City Women v Arsenal Women

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 4-4-2
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Veatriki Sarri.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Mana Iwabuchi.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emily Ramsey (Birmingham City Women).
Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Goal! Birmingham City Women 1, Arsenal Women 0. Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Quinn with a through ball following a fast break.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|10
|8
|1
|1
|30
|4
|26
|25
|2
|Chelsea Women
|9
|7
|0
|2
|27
|6
|21
|21
|3
|Tottenham Women
|10
|6
|2
|2
|12
|7
|5
|20
|4
|Man Utd Women
|10
|5
|3
|2
|19
|13
|6
|18
|5
|Man City Women
|10
|5
|1
|4
|25
|18
|7
|16
|6
|Reading Women
|10
|5
|1
|4
|12
|12
|0
|16
|7
|Brighton Women
|10
|5
|0
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|15
|8
|West Ham Women
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|9
|Everton Women
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|16
|-7
|11
|10
|Aston Villa Women
|10
|3
|1
|6
|6
|22
|-16
|10
|11
|B'ham City Women
|11
|1
|1
|9
|5
|26
|-21
|4
|12
|Leicester City Women
|11
|1
|0
|10
|5
|24
|-19
|3