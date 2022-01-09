Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 6.
Six second-half goals gave Manchester City an emphatic third straight win in the Women's Super League at Brighton.
Victoria Williams' 48th-minute own goal opened the floodgates, with Lauren Hemp doubling the lead with a fine chip.
Georgia Stanway made it 3-0 before Laura Coombs capitalised on a defensive mistake for a fourth in seven minutes.
Goals from Hayley Raso and Vicky Losada extended the lead to see City swap places with Brighton to move fifth in the table.
City were bolstered by the presence of Lucy Bronze in the starting line-up, the England defender playing for the first time this season following knee surgery.
England captain Steph Houghton also came off the substitute's bench for her first appearance since September.
Forward Hemp, who had recently signed a new two-year contract, was instrumental in the first goal when her low cross was diverted into the bottom corner by Williams. The 21-year-old then cut in off the left wing to chip the ball over Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh for her fifth goal of the season.
Stanway latched onto a blocked shot of her own to shoot home from inside the area for the third and Coombs fired in from long range after Brighton defender Danielle Bowman gave the ball away to make it 4-0 to City inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Raso went one-on-one with Walsh to make it 5-0 to City and Losada's deflected chip from the edge of the area capped a resounding win for Gareth Taylor's side.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBowmanat 45'minutes
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forKullbergat 74'minutes
- 2Koivisto
- 16Brazil
- 7WhelanBooked at 58mins
- 8ConnollySubstituted forSimpkinsat 84'minutes
- 15Green
- 10KaagmanSubstituted forSymondsat 58'minutes
- 18CarterBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 17Kullberg
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Benameur
- 20BronzeSubstituted forMaceat 69'minutes
- 33Kennedy
- 5GreenwoodSubstituted forHoughtonat 69'minutes
- 3StokesSubstituted forLosadaat 60'minutes
- 7Coombs
- 24WalshSubstituted forAngeldahlat 69'minutes
- 10Stanway
- 13Raso
- 18White
- 15HempSubstituted forBeckieat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Houghton
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 17Losada
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 1,345
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away12
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 6.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
Post update
Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Coombs.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson replaces Danielle Carter.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Megan Connolly.
Post update
Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Janine Beckie.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 6. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ruby Mace.