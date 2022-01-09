The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women6

Brighton Women 0-6 Man City Women: Blues thrash Brighton with second-half goal rush

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lauren Hemp scores Manchester City's second goal
Lauren Hemp had signed a new contract with City in the week before the visit to Brighton

Six second-half goals gave Manchester City an emphatic third straight win in the Women's Super League at Brighton.

Victoria Williams' 48th-minute own goal opened the floodgates, with Lauren Hemp doubling the lead with a fine chip.

Georgia Stanway made it 3-0 before Laura Coombs capitalised on a defensive mistake for a fourth in seven minutes.

Goals from Hayley Raso and Vicky Losada extended the lead to see City swap places with Brighton to move fifth in the table.

City were bolstered by the presence of Lucy Bronze in the starting line-up, the England defender playing for the first time this season following knee surgery.

England captain Steph Houghton also came off the substitute's bench for her first appearance since September.

Forward Hemp, who had recently signed a new two-year contract, was instrumental in the first goal when her low cross was diverted into the bottom corner by Williams. The 21-year-old then cut in off the left wing to chip the ball over Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh for her fifth goal of the season.

Stanway latched onto a blocked shot of her own to shoot home from inside the area for the third and Coombs fired in from long range after Brighton defender Danielle Bowman gave the ball away to make it 4-0 to City inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Raso went one-on-one with Walsh to make it 5-0 to City and Losada's deflected chip from the edge of the area capped a resounding win for Gareth Taylor's side.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBowmanat 45'minutes
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forKullbergat 74'minutes
  • 2Koivisto
  • 16Brazil
  • 7WhelanBooked at 58mins
  • 8ConnollySubstituted forSimpkinsat 84'minutes
  • 15Green
  • 10KaagmanSubstituted forSymondsat 58'minutes
  • 18CarterBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 17Kullberg
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Benameur
  • 20BronzeSubstituted forMaceat 69'minutes
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forHoughtonat 69'minutes
  • 3StokesSubstituted forLosadaat 60'minutes
  • 7Coombs
  • 24WalshSubstituted forAngeldahlat 69'minutes
  • 10Stanway
  • 13Raso
  • 18White
  • 15HempSubstituted forBeckieat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Houghton
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 17Losada
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
1,345

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home3
Away24
Shots on Target
Home0
Away12
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 6.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

  4. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Raso.

  6. Post update

    Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Janine Beckie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Coombs.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Robinson replaces Danielle Carter.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emily Simpkins replaces Megan Connolly.

  15. Post update

    Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).

  18. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Janine Beckie.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester City Women 6. Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ruby Mace.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113042625
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Man City Women105142518716
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women105051215-315
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11B'ham City Women11119526-214
12Leicester City Women111010524-193
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories