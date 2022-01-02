Match ends, Getafe 1, Real Madrid 0.
Real Madrid missed the chance to open up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga as they lost to Getafe.
Enes Unal scored the only goal after just nine minutes when he robbed Eder Militao of possession inside Real Madrid's penalty area.
Luka Modric went closest to an equaliser, striking the crossbar with a powerful drive.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have played two games more than closest challengers Sevilla, who face Cadiz on Monday.
Real dominated the first half but only forced one save from Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, who did magnificently to tip Modric's long-range drive past the far post.
The Croatian midfielder also struck the woodwork with a thunderous left-footed shot from the edge of the Getafe penalty area, while Toni Kroos fired wide from a promising position.
Real increased the pressure in the second half and went close to salvaging a point through Casemiro, but the midfielder's sweetly struck effort was palmed to safety by Soria.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Soria
- 22SuárezBooked at 56mins
- 3CabacoSubstituted forNyomat 83'minutes
- 23Mitrovic
- 15Cuenca
- 17OliveraBooked at 90mins
- 20Maksimovic
- 18ArambarriBooked at 82mins
- 11AleñáSubstituted forMorris Luísat 74'minutes
- 12RamírezSubstituted forMataat 64'minutes
- 10ÜnalSubstituted forJanktoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yáñez
- 4Nyom
- 5Morris Luís
- 7Mata
- 14Silva
- 16Jankto
- 21Iglesias
- 24Timor
- 27Conde
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forGonzalez Carmonaat 85'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 45'minutes
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroBooked at 87mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forIscoat 85'minutes
- 21RodrygoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMarianoat 67'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11AsensioSubstituted forE Hazardat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Ceballos
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 40Fuidias
- 41Marín Zamora
- 44Gonzalez Carmona
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 11,890
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Real Madrid 0.
Peter (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florentino (Getafe).
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Peter (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Post update
Jakub Jankto (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Peter replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jakub Jankto (Getafe).
Substitution, Getafe. Allan-Roméo Nyom replaces Erick Cabaco.
Substitution, Getafe. Jakub Jankto replaces Enes Ünal.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.