GetafeGetafe1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid: Spanish league leaders suffer shock defeat

Getafe celebrating
Enel Unal's goal came in the ninth minute

Real Madrid missed the chance to open up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga as they lost to Getafe.

Enes Unal scored the only goal after just nine minutes when he robbed Eder Militao of possession inside Real Madrid's penalty area.

Luka Modric went closest to an equaliser, striking the crossbar with a powerful drive.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have played two games more than closest challengers Sevilla, who face Cadiz on Monday.

Real dominated the first half but only forced one save from Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, who did magnificently to tip Modric's long-range drive past the far post.

The Croatian midfielder also struck the woodwork with a thunderous left-footed shot from the edge of the Getafe penalty area, while Toni Kroos fired wide from a promising position.

Real increased the pressure in the second half and went close to salvaging a point through Casemiro, but the midfielder's sweetly struck effort was palmed to safety by Soria.

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Soria
  • 22SuárezBooked at 56mins
  • 3CabacoSubstituted forNyomat 83'minutes
  • 23Mitrovic
  • 15Cuenca
  • 17OliveraBooked at 90mins
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 18ArambarriBooked at 82mins
  • 11AleñáSubstituted forMorris Luísat 74'minutes
  • 12RamírezSubstituted forMataat 64'minutes
  • 10ÜnalSubstituted forJanktoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Nyom
  • 5Morris Luís
  • 7Mata
  • 14Silva
  • 16Jankto
  • 21Iglesias
  • 24Timor
  • 27Conde

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forGonzalez Carmonaat 85'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 45'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 87mins
  • 8KroosSubstituted forIscoat 85'minutes
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMarianoat 67'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forE Hazardat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
11,890

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home20
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Getafe 1, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Peter (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Florentino (Getafe).

  5. Booking

    Mathías Olivera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Eder Militão.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Peter (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).

  11. Booking

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Jakub Jankto (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Toni Kroos.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Peter replaces Lucas Vázquez.

  16. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Jankto (Getafe).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Allan-Roméo Nyom replaces Erick Cabaco.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Jakub Jankto replaces Enes Ünal.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

