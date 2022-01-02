Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Mallorca v Barcelona

Mallorca v Barcelona

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Reina
  • 15Maffeo
  • 5Russo
  • 24Valjent
  • 18Costa
  • 12Baba
  • 16Battaglia
  • 19Lee
  • 14Rodríguez Vázquez
  • 10Sánchez
  • 22Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 2Sastre
  • 3Oliván
  • 4Ruiz de Galarreta
  • 7Mboula
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 20Sedlar
  • 26Niño
  • 29Gayá Martinez
  • 30Quetglas
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 22Mingueza
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 4Araújo
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 21de Jong
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 37Akhomach
  • 17de Jong
  • 29Jutglà

Substitutes

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 34Sanz
  • 35Comas
  • 38Jaime
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 40De Vega
  • 41Mármol
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
14,654

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home5
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Ferrán Jutglà (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Valjent (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Nicolás González Iglesias.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Nicolás González Iglesias.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid20144241172446
2Sevilla18115229131638
3Real Betis1910363223933
4Atl Madrid199553122932
5Barcelona198743022831
6Rayo Vallecano199372620630
7Real Sociedad198652121030
8Valencia197753128328
9Espanyol197572222026
10Villarreal186752620625
11Ath Bilbao195951716124
12Celta Vigo196582222023
13Granada195862326-323
14Osasuna185761722-522
15Mallorca194871728-1120
16Getafe194691320-718
17Elche193791827-916
18Alavés1944111630-1416
19Cádiz182881531-1614
20Levante1808101936-178
View full Spanish La Liga table

