Mallorca v Barcelona

Second Half begins Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.
Mallorca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Reina
- 15Maffeo
- 5Russo
- 24Valjent
- 18Costa
- 12Baba
- 16Battaglia
- 19Lee
- 14Rodríguez Vázquez
- 10Sánchez
- 22Rodríguez
- 2Sastre
- 3Oliván
- 4Ruiz de Galarreta
- 7Mboula
- 8Sevilla
- 9Prats
- 20Sedlar
- 26Niño
- 29Gayá Martinez
- 30Quetglas
- 31Román Riquelme
- 34Llabrés Expósito
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Mingueza
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 4Araújo
- 28González Iglesias
- 21de Jong
- 6Puig Martí
- 37Akhomach
- 17de Jong
- 29Jutglà
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 34Sanz
- 35Comas
- 38Jaime
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- 40De Vega
- 41Mármol
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 14,654
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
First Half ends, Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1.
Goal! Mallorca 0, Barcelona 1. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Óscar Mingueza with a cross.
Ferrán Jutglà (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Mallorca).
Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Lee Kang-In (Mallorca).
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Martin Valjent (Mallorca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ángel Rodríguez (Mallorca) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Nicolás González Iglesias.
Attempt saved. Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Nicolás González Iglesias.
Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).
Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).