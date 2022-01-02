Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Former Rangers captain John Greig lays a wreath at Sunday's memorial service

A memorial has been held to mark the anniversary of the Ibrox disaster.

On 2 January 1971, 66 people died while leaving the ground after the traditional new year Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic.

The ground was renovated in the wake of the disaster, eventually becoming a fully seated stadium.

Former Rangers captain John Greig and the club's director of football Ross Wilson were among those in attendance at Sunday's Ibrox service.