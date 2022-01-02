Rangers mark anniversary of Ibrox disaster with memorial at ground

John Greig lays a wreath at a memorial to mark the Ibrox disaster
Former Rangers captain John Greig lays a wreath at Sunday's memorial service

A memorial has been held to mark the anniversary of the Ibrox disaster.

On 2 January 1971, 66 people died while leaving the ground after the traditional new year Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic.

The ground was renovated in the wake of the disaster, eventually becoming a fully seated stadium.

Former Rangers captain John Greig and the club's director of football Ross Wilson were among those in attendance at Sunday's Ibrox service.

Flowers laid at Ibrox to mark the Ibrox disaster
Floral tributes were placed to remember the 66 people who died on 2 January 1971

