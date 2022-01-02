Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Dylan Easton's goal gave Airdrieonians victory over Dumbarton

Cove Rangers remain five points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 after wins for themselves and Montrose.

A late goal from Rory McAllister against Peterhead secured Cove a seventh consecutive victory.

Montrose broke bottom side East Fife's resistance thanks to two Blair Lyons strikes within two minutes.

Airdrieonians remain three points behind Montrose with a game in hand thanks to a Dylan Easton's strike secured a win away to Dumbarton.

The Diamonds move eight points clear of Queen's Park, who had their their game away to Clyde postponed because of a Covid outbreak within the Glasgow club's squad.

It was one of two games called off, with Falkirk unable to field a team for their derby trip to face Alloa Athletic.

It looked like Cove might slip up in a tight match at Balmoor until McAllister earned the credit as goalkeeper Brett Long made a mess of coming for a long ball out of the Cove defence for the striker's 16th goal of the season.

Worse was to come for for Peterhead, who had manager Jim McInally sent to the stand and midfielder Jason sent off for a second yellow card deep into stoppage time.

Montrose extended their unbeaten run to five games thanks to two close-range finishes from on-loan Partick Thistle winger Lyons midway through the second half.

East Fife, who are now without a win in eight outings, also had on-loan Kilmarnock striker Kyle Connell sent off with 12 minutes remaining.

Stevie Crawford's Fifers remain five points adrift at the bottom after Dumbarton's narrow home defeat - their fourth consecutive loss.

Experienced midfielder Dylan Easton's 69th-minute strike - his fourth goal of the season - secured Airdrieonians the win.