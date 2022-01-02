Daniel Kearns' stoppage-time strike earned Cliftonville a 1-1 draw with Crusaders in the last north Belfast derby in September

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin admits the club are "enjoying the journey" this season but are not getting ahead of themselves before their rearranged derby with Crusaders.

The Reds will reclaim top spot in the Irish Premiership with a win in Tuesday's encounter at Solitude.

However, McLaughlin was pragmatic when asked about the prospect of his side replacing Linfield at the summit.

"We're just delighted that we're in the leading pack," said the 42-year-old.

"We've done really well up to now, but we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

"We're not looking at league tables or anything like that. If we go top, brilliant, but we're just delighted to be in the leading pack at this stage of the season."

Cliftonville finished fifth last season, 18 points adrift of title winners Linfield, and few outside Solitude would have pegged the north Belfast side as serious contenders for the Gibson Cup at the start of the current campaign.

But having turned Solitude into a fortress - they've won all 10 home league games this term - McLaughlin has established Cliftonville as one of the title race's primary protagonists alongside Big Two rivals Linfield and Glentoran, with fourth-placed Larne also boosting their credentials by beating the Glens on New Year's Day.

"Not too many people outside of our dressing room probably would have given us a chance to be where we are so it's good to prove a few doubters wrong," added McLaughlin, who has also led Cliftonville to this season's League Cup final where they will face holders Coleraine.

"But we're just concentrating on one game at a time and staying in touch with the leading pack for as long as we can - you never know where it could take you."

When pressed on the potentially silverware-laden 2022 that lies ahead for Cliftonville, he added: "Stranger things have happened, but we'll just keep chalking them off one at a time.

"We're enjoying the journey, the fans and the players have been enjoying the journey too, but we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves at the minute."

Cliftonville have given themselves the chance of knocking Linfield off top spot courtesy of Saturday's comfortable 2-0 success at Glenavon, with McLaughlin labelling his team's performance at Mourneview Park "superb" and adding that Rory Hale looked like a "new signing" after the midfielder starred on his return from injury.

Hale's former side Crusaders, however, approach Tuesday's derby at Solitude on the back of a frustrating scoreless draw with Carrick Rangers at Seaview on Saturday.

It was the Crues' first game since 18 December following two Covid-related postponements (the second of which was the Cliftonville game) with boss Stephen Baxter later revealing the club have been forced to contend with 17 positive cases in recent weeks which, he felt, contributed to a "poor" first-half performance against Carrick.

When asked how well prepared his side will be for the short trip to Solitude, Baxter said: "It doesn't really matter how we will be - we will be fit and ready to play.

"We will have the best 11 that we can put out on the park and ready to go. Those games don't need any build-up.

"You get out of your sick bed to play in those games, they're great games to be involved in and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"It's always a big challenge. Cliftonville are playing well this year, and fair play to them, so it's a big day out, we'll look forward to it and get on with the game ahead."