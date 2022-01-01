Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ethan Laird quickly established himself as a popular figure among Swansea's fans after joining from Manchester United

Manchester United are set to recall defender Ethan Laird from Swansea City and send him on loan to Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

Laird, 20, has thrived since joining Swansea on a year-long loan in August, but United are to cut short the deal.

That decision will leave Swansea needing to add a wing-back to their list of January transfer targets.

The Welsh club are interested in MK Dons duo Andrew Fisher and Matt O'Riley.

Goalkeeper Fisher, 23, and midfielder O'Riley, 21, both played under Swansea boss Russell Martin when he was in charge at MK Dons.

But both players are under contract at the League One club, meaning Swansea would have to pay fees to secure their services this month.

When asked about links to former Blackburn youngster Fisher, Martin told BBC Sport Wales: "It's really easy to link us with some players we have worked with before.

"We loved a lot of those players that we worked with [at MK Dons], what they did for us and how they grew.

"People like Fish came with no real experience, believed in what we were doing and quickly established himself as a really good player.

"He improved a lot and he has continued to do that. He is a guy we admire, but we have two really good goalkeepers here in Ben [Hamer] and Steven [Benda].

"Steven has been a bit frustrated with his opportunities, I am sure he won't mind me saying that, but Ben's done really well. We will have to see on that front."

Andrew Fisher signed a long-term deal at MK Dons in January 2021

Ex-England Under-18s international O'Riley joined MK Dons as a free agent in January 2021 having turned down a new contract at Fulham.

He has since scored eight goals in 47 appearances and is attracting interest from a number of clubs, among them Huddersfield Town.

"He has done brilliantly well," Martin said.

"But he would cost quite a bit of money, he has been one of the top performers in League One, so again we will have to wait and see."

The loss of Laird - another player who worked with Martin at MK Dons - is a significant blow for Swansea as they head towards the second half of the Championship season.

While the Welsh club will go in search of a replacement right-wingback, Laird is set to join Championship leaders Bournemouth's push for a return to the Premier League.

He will depart having made 21 appearances for Swansea.