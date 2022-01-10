Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
GuineaGuinea0MalawiMalawi0

Afcon 2021: Guinea v Malawi

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Guinea

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Keita
  • 19Kané
  • 5Sow
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 3Sylla
  • 23Camara
  • 6Diawara
  • 8Keïta
  • 9Kanté
  • 11Bayo

Substitutes

  • 7Cissé
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 16Camara
  • 17Kanté
  • 20Konaté
  • 21Kaba
  • 22Koné
  • 25Diallo
  • 27Siby

Malawi

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Kakhobwe
  • 21Chirwa
  • 19Mzava
  • 5Chembezi
  • 7Mhone
  • 8Idana
  • 17Banda
  • 10Madinga
  • 13Banda
  • 20Chester
  • 22Muyaba

Substitutes

  • 1Thomu
  • 9Mbulu
  • 18Kalima
  • 23Thole
Referee:
Daniel Laryea Nii Ayi

Match Stats

Home TeamGuineaAway TeamMalawi
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mohamed Camara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yamikani Chester (Malawi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).

  4. Post update

    Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Saïdou Sow.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Aly Keita.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Micium Mhone (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amadou Diawara (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Francisco Madinga.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).

  12. Post update

    Micium Mhone (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

