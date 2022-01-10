Mohamed Camara (Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Guinea
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Keita
- 19Kané
- 5Sow
- 13Camara
- 4Conté
- 3Sylla
- 23Camara
- 6Diawara
- 8Keïta
- 9Kanté
- 11Bayo
Substitutes
- 7Cissé
- 14Kourouma Kourouma
- 16Camara
- 17Kanté
- 20Konaté
- 21Kaba
- 22Koné
- 25Diallo
- 27Siby
Malawi
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Kakhobwe
- 21Chirwa
- 19Mzava
- 5Chembezi
- 7Mhone
- 8Idana
- 17Banda
- 10Madinga
- 13Banda
- 20Chester
- 22Muyaba
Substitutes
- 1Thomu
- 9Mbulu
- 18Kalima
- 23Thole
- Referee:
- Daniel Laryea Nii Ayi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Yamikani Chester (Malawi) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).
Post update
Khuda Muyaba (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Saïdou Sow.
Post update
Corner, Malawi. Conceded by Aly Keita.
Post update
Attempt saved. Micium Mhone (Malawi) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amadou Diawara (Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Guinea. Conceded by Francisco Madinga.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Sory Conté II (Guinea).
Post update
Micium Mhone (Malawi) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.