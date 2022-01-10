Africa Cup of Nations - Group C
MoroccoMorocco0GhanaGhana0

Afcon 2021: Morocco v Ghana

Line-ups

Morocco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 24Mmaee
  • 8Ounahi
  • 15Amallah
  • 7Louza
  • 17Boufal
  • 14Aboukhlal

Substitutes

  • 4S Amrabat
  • 10El Haddadi
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 18Chakla
  • 20Alakouch
  • 21El Karouani
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 25Chibi
  • 27Rahimi
  • 28Tissoudali

Ghana

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Wollacott
  • 2Yiadom
  • 18Amartey
  • 23DjikuBooked at 17mins
  • 17Baba
  • 5Partey
  • 21Baba
  • 15Paintsil
  • 10A Ayew
  • 22Sulemana
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 1Nurudeen
  • 4Mensah
  • 6Addo
  • 7Issahaku
  • 8Kyereh
  • 13Boakye
  • 14Mensah
  • 19Owusu
  • 24Attah
  • 25Tetteh
  • 26Mumin
  • 28Abagna
Referee:
Joshua Bondo

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamGhana
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Nayef Aguerd (Morocco).

  2. Post update

    Iddrisu Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Alexander Djiku (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by André Ayew.

  7. Post update

    Selim Amallah (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana).

  9. Post update

    Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).

  11. Post update

    Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Ghana).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).

  15. Post update

    Iddrisu Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Abdul Rahman Baba.

  18. Post update

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Azzedine Ounahi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon11002113
2Cape Verde11001013
3Burkina Faso100112-10
4Ethiopia100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal11001013
2Guinea10100001
3Malawi10100001
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana10100001
2Morocco10100001
3Comoros00000000
4Gabon00000000

