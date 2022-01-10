Foul by Nayef Aguerd (Morocco).
Line-ups
Morocco
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Bono
- 2Hakimi
- 6Saïss
- 5Aguerd
- 3Masina
- 24Mmaee
- 8Ounahi
- 15Amallah
- 7Louza
- 17Boufal
- 14Aboukhlal
Substitutes
- 4S Amrabat
- 10El Haddadi
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Chair
- 18Chakla
- 20Alakouch
- 21El Karouani
- 22Tagnaouti
- 25Chibi
- 27Rahimi
- 28Tissoudali
Ghana
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Wollacott
- 2Yiadom
- 18Amartey
- 23DjikuBooked at 17mins
- 17Baba
- 5Partey
- 21Baba
- 15Paintsil
- 10A Ayew
- 22Sulemana
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 1Nurudeen
- 4Mensah
- 6Addo
- 7Issahaku
- 8Kyereh
- 13Boakye
- 14Mensah
- 19Owusu
- 24Attah
- 25Tetteh
- 26Mumin
- 28Abagna
- Referee:
- Joshua Bondo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Iddrisu Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alexander Djiku (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by André Ayew.
Selim Amallah (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana).
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Yiadom (Ghana).
Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Ghana).
Attempt saved. Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).
Iddrisu Baba (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Abdul Rahman Baba.
Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Djiku (Ghana).
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Azzedine Ounahi.
