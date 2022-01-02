Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has travelled south for talks and a medical with Everton after a deal worth an immediate £10m was agreed. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Further payments could take the fee the Ibrox club receive for Patterson to in excess of £12m. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign defender Harry Clarke, who has had his loan with Ross County cut short, until the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The Easter Road club are also set to complete a move for young Norwegian striker Elias Hoff Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United hope to persuade Motherwell to let striker Tony Watt leave this month by offering a swap deal. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish FA and SPFL will write to government seeking urgent clarification about compensation after being ordered to effectively play on behind closed doors. (Daily Record) external-link