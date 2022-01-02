Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Harry Clarke, in yellow, scored three times in 17 games for Ross County

Defender Harry Clarke has had his loan spell at Ross County cut short by Arsenal amid speculation he is to join Hibernian.

Clarke, 20, scored three times in 17 appearances in an eye-catching stint with the Dingwall side.

However, it has been reported external-link Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs have struck a deal with Arsenal to take Clarke on loan for the rest of the term.

"I hope his time here was enjoyable," said County boss Malky Mackay.

"Although we are disappointed to be losing Harry, I would like to thank him for his contribution in the last six months and I think he has become an even more rounded player in that time."