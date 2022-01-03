Last updated on .From the section Football

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have started the year 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League

We're only three days into 2022 and Manchester City have already been handed the Premier League title by some fans.

Liverpool and Chelsea knocked lumps out of each other in a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday which benefitted leaders Manchester City more than anyone.

Meanwhile, could Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid be a done deal, and a quiz question about Nottingham Forest and Sharon Stone was a 2021 highlight for one man.

Here are a few of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Man City win even when they're not playing

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw but the real winners were a) the game of football and b) City.

With a 10-point lead at the top, last year's champions look hard to catch.

2. All friendly now

Following that memorable clash at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Chelsea's Edouard Mendy shared a flight to the Africa Cup of Nations.

We wonder what they chatted about - the moment when Mane rounded Mendy to score or the moment when the striker could have been sent off for an elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta?

3. Say what you really mean

Saturday's big match was Arsenal v Man City and it certainly wasn't boring either.

It was a happy new year's trip to the capital for City

The Gunners dominated the first half but lost to a stoppage-time goal after going down to 10 men. Arsenal felt aggrieved by some of the decisions that went against them, including a penalty shout that was turned down before conceding one via VAR review.

Stuivenberg 'frustrated' with result but proud of Arsenal progress

4. We knew it

We can't believe that this incredible revelation isn't making more headlines.

5. Small comforts

As a new year dawned, many of us were in reflective mood. At least we could rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to be Cristiano Ronaldo.

6. Like clockwork

We've also taken comfort in the steady dependability of Brentford claiming one big scalp per month.

They beat Aston Villa at home on Sunday, which means they may have filled their quota for January already.

7. Stone cold classic

Fans of Sharon Stone (or of Liverpool or Nottingham Forest) may remember the opening scene to 2006 film Basic Instinct 2 in which American actress Stone shared a raunchy car journey with former footballer Stan Collymore.

Nigel Clough also represented both clubs during his playing career, but, as far as we know, didn't follow that up with a stint in Hollywood.

8. Target practice

The PDC World Darts Championship is taking place at Alexandra Palace and a few famous faces have been spotted in the crowd.

9. Mbappe New Year

And finally, in Madrid, they're still hopeful of making one new year's resolution come true.