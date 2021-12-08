Pick your FA Cup starting XIs for all Premier League teams
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Ever fancied stepping into the manager's shoes and picking the team? Well, this is your chance - sort of!
This season, you can choose and share on social media your own line-up for every game your Premier League team is involved in throughout the campaign.
It's entirely up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you want the boss to pick or the one you think he will.
Either way, all you have to do is select your club below, pick your formation and starting XI and compare notes with friends and family:
Friday, 7 January
- Swindon Town v Manchester City
Saturday, 8 January
- Burnley v Huddersfield Town
- Millwall v Crystal Palace
- Leicester City v Watford
- Newcastle United v Cambridge United
- Port Vale v Brentford
- West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Chesterfield
- Hull City v Everton
- Swansea City v Southampton
Sunday, 9 January
- Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
- Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
- Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
- West Ham United v Leeds United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Monday, 10 January
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications to make sure you never miss a moment