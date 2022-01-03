Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Thiago Silva made his 56th Chelsea appearance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday

Chelsea have extended Thiago Silva's contract by one year until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 37-year-old Brazilian defender has made 22 appearances for the Blues so far this campaign.

Silva started at the heart of defence as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League in May 2021.

He has also scored four goals since joining the London club on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain in August 2020.

Silva told Chelsea's official website external-link that playing for the club is a "real pleasure".

"I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I'm very happy to stay for another season," said Silva.

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure, I'm going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Silva won his 100th cap for Brazil in October.