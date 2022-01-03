Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Emmanuel Idem has yet to play a game in the English Football League

Swindon Town have signed goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem on a free transfer.

Idem, 23, who was released by Derby County in October, has been training with the club for the past few weeks.

A former academy player with Aston Villa and Stoke City, he spent time at Macclesfield in the 2018-19 season.

"The playing style here matches my playing style because I like to have the ball a lot, and I know a few of the lads here from when I was at Aston Villa," Idem told the club website.

"I like to think my best attributes are having the ball at my feet, I like to play a lot of football and it fits in well with how the manager wants to play, so that is a good thing on my part."

Swindon have not disclosed the length of Idem's contract at the County Ground.

