Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Algeria
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23M'Bolhi
- 20Atal
- 2Mandi
- 17BedraneBooked at 35mins
- 21Bensebaini
- 12Belkebla
- 7Mahrez
- 10Feghouli
- 11Brahimi
- 8Belaïli
- 13Slimani
Substitutes
- 4Benlamri
- 5Tougai
- 9Bounedjah
- 14Bendebka
- 15Boulaya
- 16Oukidja
- 19Zorgane
- 24Chétti
- 25Benayada
- 26Amoura
- 27Benrahma
- 28Halaimia
Sierra Leone
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nbalie Kamara
- 2Kakay
- 17Bangura
- 5Caulker
- 3Wright
- 7Quee
- 6Kamara
- 19Bundu
- 10Kamara
- 14Buya Turay
- 12Kamara
Substitutes
- 4Kamara
- 8Fofanah
- 9Williams
- 11Kaikai
- 15Dunia
- 16Sesay
- 20Mansaray
- 21Kanu
- 22Kallon
- 23Caulker
- 27Dumbuya
- 28Kamara
- Referee:
- Ahmad Heeralall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Osman Kakay (Sierra Leone).
Attempt missed. John Kamara (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Abdelkader Bedrane (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abdelkader Bedrane (Algeria).
Post update
Mustapha Bundu (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Kevin Wright.
Offside, Sierra Leone. Mustapha Bundu tries a through ball, but Alhaji Kamara is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kei Kamara.
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).
Post update
Osman Kakay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Haris Belkebla (Algeria).
Post update
Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Belkebla.
Attempt missed. Umaru Bangura (Sierra Leone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mustapha Bundu with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Algeria).
Post update
Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).
Post update
Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
