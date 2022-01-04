Tom Dickson-Peters: Gillingham sign Norwich City striker on loan
Gillingham have agreed a loan deal for Norwich City striker Tom Dickson-Peters until the end of the season.
Dickson-Peters, 19, has made three appearances in the EFL Trophy for the Canaries' under-21s side and has also represented Scotland at under-19 level.
"He comes here with no pressure other than he needs to continue to work hard at developing his game," Gillingham manager Steve Evans said.
Dickson-Peters could make his debut against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
