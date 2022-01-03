Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Ryan Edmondson scored twice in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances while on loan with Aberdeen in 2020-21

Port Vale have brought in striker Ryan Edmondson from Leeds United after the striker's loan spell at Fleetwood Town was cut short.

Edmondson, 20, made just four League One starts for the Cod Army, scoring twice in 17 games overall - with both goals coming in the Papa John's Trophy.

He had agreed a season's loan but now moves to promotion-chasing Vale until the end of the League Two campaign.

The forward has enjoyed previous loan spells at Northampton and Aberdeen.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.