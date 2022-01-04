Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku will return to the Chelsea squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham, manager Thomas Tuchel says.

Lukaku was dropped for Sunday's Premier League draw with Liverpool after comments he made in an interview recorded earlier this season.

After a "calm" meeting with the striker on Monday, Tuchel said Lukaku had returned to the squad.

"He apologised and is back in the squad for today's training," Tuchel said.

"We have given it time to look back on. For me, the most important thing was to understand - and clearly understand - it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game."

